Sunday Times Top 100 Companies
Exxaro makes the most of soaring coal prices
Number 5: Exxaro
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Record coal prices helped Exxaro Resources to grow headline earnings by more than a fifth in the first six months of 2022. This is despite reduced export volumes and lower earnings from its iron ore investments...
