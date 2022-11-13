Sunday Times Top 100 Companies

Montauk Renewables beats mining houses to claim 2022’s top company award

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards, futured by BCX, also saw Wiphold’s Gloria Serobe honoured for her lifetime achievements, while inspirational Toyota president Andrew Kirby was honoured by his peers for his leadership

Mining companies once again dominated the top 10 of the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies, but it was a renewable energy company that took the top spot in 2022’s ranking...