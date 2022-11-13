Sunday Times Top 100 Companies
Northam growth strategy still on track
Number 7: Northam
13 November 2022 - 00:00
Northam Platinum has moved one notch up the Sunday Times Top 100 Companies list, from eighth in 2021 to seventh this year, despite a 7.6% decline in operating profit from last year’s record R16.1bn. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.