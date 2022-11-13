Business

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies

Sunday Times Top 100 Companies | The full list for 2022

See who heads the SA business world's most prestigious awards, futured by BCX

13 November 2022 - 00:00

The Sunday Times Top 100 Companies awards acknowledge the listed companies that have generated shareholder returns that outperformed their listed peers. The results include companies listed on the JSE with a minimum market capitalisation of R5bn as at August 31 2022, and which have a track record of five years of trading from September 1 2017...

