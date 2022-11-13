The raging battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum
Northam’s latest offer for RBPlat places the ball back in Impala’s court as the mining companies wrestle for control of a coveted ore body
13 November 2022 - 00:02
The battle for Royal Bafokeng Platinum (RBPlat) intensified this week when Northam made a R50bn offer to buy out minority shareholders, raising the stakes just as the Competition Tribunal was about to announce its decision on Impala’s bid for the same target. ..
