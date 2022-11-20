Newsmaker
EOH’s shining, but regrettably unique, example
The Zondo commission praised the company for its rigorous efforts to root out corruption — something rare in the private sector
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Chris Barron
Three years after evidence against 16 former EOH executives was handed to the authorities, not a single prosecution has been finalised, says CEO Stephen van Coller, who has turned the tech group around after it was almost destroyed by corruption. ..
