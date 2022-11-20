Spar should cut its losses in Poland and focus on SA – expert
The company has lost 58 retailers there, negatively impacting turnover growth in the second half of the financial year
20 November 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Spar’s venture into Poland is likely to come under more pressure on the back of increased competition and rising costs, with analysts divided on the turnaround prospects of the food and building material retailer's operations there. ..
Spar’s venture into Poland is likely to come under more pressure on the back of increased competition and rising costs, with analysts divided on the turnaround prospects of the food and building material retailer's operations there. ..
