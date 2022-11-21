A guide to planning the perfect digital marketing budget for the new year

As we head towards 2023, businesses need to rethink their marketing budgets. There are a number of variables such as your goals, audience and strategy to consider when planning the budget.

The importance of a marketing budget

A budget is a plan that involves allocating your resources (time, money, people) in a way that helps you progress towards your goals.

You also have to think about what you want to achieve, for example:

Are you trying to get new leads?

What type of content/channel resonates the most with your target audience?

Do you want to build brand awareness and recognition?

What’s your marketing performance benchmark?

Your marketing budget should align with your business goals so you can measure your return on investment (ROI) and adjust accordingly.

Here are some guidelines from digital marketing agency Ruby Digital on how to create a realistic and effective marketing budget for 2023 that will drive growth to your business.

Spending money on marketing during a global recession

During a recession, it’s more important than usual to invest in marketing. You want to ensure your business keeps growing in every situation. You can target new customers, come up with a new product during a recession, or develop a new strategy.

The importance of digital marketing

In SA, digital is the most effective channel for advertising, with a majority of businesses reporting that it brings in the best ROI for their investment.

The cost of your marketing budget

As a rule of thumb, business-to-consumer e-commerce (B2C) businesses should allocate at least 10% of their annual revenue for marketing. B2B brands can allocate less, but this depends on your business goals.

How to plan for a marketing budget:

1. Establish your business

Once you're clear on what you want to achieve, the next step is figuring out the best channels to help you reach those goals. Each channel has its pros and cons. So, make sure you choose the ones that are most likely to help you.

2. Know your current situation

Learn about your marketing spend, performance and output. This is a good starting point from which to decide your budget.

3. Make a business case

Lay out the reasoning behind your proposed budget and how it aligns with the goals. Your benchmarks should be relatable to your stakeholders to add value to your proposed budget.

4. Use available tools

Use tools such as Google's Performance Planner and forecast tools to estimate your ad spends. These tools also help track your marketing performance over time so you can make all necessary adjustments.

5. Get buy-in from all stakeholders

Here, stakeholders include anyone who will be affected by your marketing budget. Once everyone is on board, you can implement your plan and track progress towards your goals.

As you plan your marketing budget for 2023, make sure all channels work towards delivering a cohesive customer experience. Also, consider how each touchpoint affects your conversion rate.

If you need help with your digital marketing strategy, it’s a good idea to work with a reputable SEO company that speciliases in search engine optimisation and has all the expertise.

This article was paid for by Ruby Digital.