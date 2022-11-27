British firms give Ramaphosa the thumbs-up
Local corporates say president sent clear message South Africa is open for business
27 November 2022 - 00:04
Businesses in the UK have expressed confidence in President Cyril Ramapohosa’s economic reform agenda, saying they hope there will be stability after the upcoming ANC elective conference in December...
British firms give Ramaphosa the thumbs-up
Local corporates say president sent clear message South Africa is open for business
Businesses in the UK have expressed confidence in President Cyril Ramapohosa’s economic reform agenda, saying they hope there will be stability after the upcoming ANC elective conference in December...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos