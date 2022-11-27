SA businesses cautious over Africa free trade pact
The scope for benefits is wide, the potential for good returns on investment is high, says AfCFTA secretary-general Wamkele Mene
27 November 2022 - 00:00 By Carien Du Plessis
South African businesses have been slow to explore the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), says secretary-general Wamkele Mene...
South African businesses have been slow to explore the opportunities offered by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), says secretary-general Wamkele Mene...
