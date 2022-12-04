TFG on aggressive growth path as it snaps up big-name retailers
The company's new strategy includes bolstering its e-commerce platform and entering the UK
04 December 2022 - 00:00 By Thabiso Mochiko
Fashion and homeware retailer TFG has embarked on an aggressive growth phase that includes adding hundreds of stores. The group is opening five shops daily, bolstering its e-commerce platform and eyeing possible acquisitions in the UK. ..
TFG on aggressive growth path as it snaps up big-name retailers
The company's new strategy includes bolstering its e-commerce platform and entering the UK
Fashion and homeware retailer TFG has embarked on an aggressive growth phase that includes adding hundreds of stores. The group is opening five shops daily, bolstering its e-commerce platform and eyeing possible acquisitions in the UK. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos