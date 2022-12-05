Business

FREE TO READ | Empowerment magazine highlights debates over benefits of policy

Getting buy-in from all stakeholders will drive process

05 December 2022 - 11:30
Business leaders share their thoughts on empowerment and how important it is to get buy-in from stakeholders.
Business leaders share their thoughts on empowerment and how important it is to get buy-in from stakeholders.
Image: Picture: Sunday Times/12RF/antonsamsonov

In this edition of Empowerment, we look at some of the debates raging around whether transformation strategies and policies have worked.

We ask if we have learnt any lessons over the past almost three decades? Are we able to correct the mistakes we have made? What are some of the challenges black leaders have faced regarding transformation and empowerment?

Women at executive level continue to be underrepresented and underpaid, and face many challenges both in and out of the workplace, as we focus on gender empowerment. We look at what some companies are doing to place inclusion and diversity at the top of their agenda to improve their people’s lives and economic prospects.

Also, risk management specialist Pat Semenya shares that what is needed to effect efficient and meaningful change to counter the impact of corruption is courage and managing risks. 

Read these stories and others in this edition of Empowerment.

 

Browse through the full magazine below (zoom in or go full screen for ease of reading):

ALSO READ:

BBBEE remains one of ANC’s key policy instruments: Ramaphosa

The president says his party is undeterred by the Constitutional Court ruling on preferential procurement in the public sector
Politics
3 weeks ago

SONGEZO ZIBI | Corruption and state capture have taken the sting out of BEE

Instead of feathering certain people’s nests, the policy is there to enable black and women development and ownership of economically productive ...
Opinion & Analysis
3 weeks ago
subscribe

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | A leader as lettuce: Ramaphosa does a Liz Opinion
  2. Ramaphosa exit would be sad, says Christo Wiese Business Times
  3. Overtime, commission, and bonuses: what your payroll team needs to know Business Times
  4. Africa gears up for auto industry free trade Business
  5. Standard Bank honours Takealot Group's gender inclusivity drive Business

Latest Videos

WATCH | The ANC will not support that report' says Mashatile as Phala Phala ...
Confrontation caught on CCTV after alleged racism incident at Cape Town bar