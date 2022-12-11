AGP’s message in a bottle celebrates Nigel expansion
But supply shortages during the pandemic and cost considerations have prompted some manufacturers to opt for alternative packaging.
11 December 2022 - 00:03 By Thabiso Mochiko
Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) South Africa, formerly known as Consol Glass, says it will create 300 jobs once it completes its third furnace in Nigel, east of Johannesburg, to cater for buoyant demand. ..
But supply shortages during the pandemic and cost considerations have prompted some manufacturers to opt for alternative packaging.
Ardagh Glass Packaging (AGP) South Africa, formerly known as Consol Glass, says it will create 300 jobs once it completes its third furnace in Nigel, east of Johannesburg, to cater for buoyant demand. ..
