Business

How one man’s love for broadcasting could see others prosper

Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities

11 December 2022 - 00:01 By Thabiso Mochiko

Businessman Aubrey Tau, founder of DStv channel Moja Love, plans to list his business on the JSE in the next two years. He also intends diversifying into new ventures, such as the pre-owned vehicle market and food industry...

