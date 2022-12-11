How one man’s love for broadcasting could see others prosper
Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
11 December 2022 - 00:01 By Thabiso Mochiko
Businessman Aubrey Tau, founder of DStv channel Moja Love, plans to list his business on the JSE in the next two years. He also intends diversifying into new ventures, such as the pre-owned vehicle market and food industry...
How one man’s love for broadcasting could see others prosper
Through his TV channel Moja Love, Aubrey Tau has identified a gap in the township and rural market that looks set to benefit such communities
Businessman Aubrey Tau, founder of DStv channel Moja Love, plans to list his business on the JSE in the next two years. He also intends diversifying into new ventures, such as the pre-owned vehicle market and food industry...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos