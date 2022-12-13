Company makes up to employees with paid leave as Christmas prize
18 December 2022 - 00:00 By Andreo Calonzo and Zibang Xiao
A new cellphone or spa treatment as a holiday gift for your employees? How about additional paid leave? A cosmetics company in the Philippines has come up with this novel idea. ..
Company makes up to employees with paid leave as Christmas prize
A new cellphone or spa treatment as a holiday gift for your employees? How about additional paid leave? A cosmetics company in the Philippines has come up with this novel idea. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos