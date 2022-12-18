Zeda swaps tourism for integrated mobility to drive growth
The company, which listed on the JSE this week, says though the former is important, it needs to diversify
18 December 2022 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Tourism is rebounding as local and international holidaymakers head to hotels and lodges over the festive season. ..
Zeda swaps tourism for integrated mobility to drive growth
The company, which listed on the JSE this week, says though the former is important, it needs to diversify
Tourism is rebounding as local and international holidaymakers head to hotels and lodges over the festive season. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos