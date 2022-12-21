Missed payroll? Sage shows you how to get back on track

Missing the payroll run means staff don’t get paid on time, and no employer wants to be in that situation. But missed payroll happens for several reasons, including mistakes in the payroll process and financial pressures.

Luckily, there are a few things you can do to avoid this and never miss payroll again.

The importance of paying employees on time

If you don’t pay employees on time, they could lose trust and motivation and start looking to work elsewhere, bringing your operations to a juddering halt.

Not paying staff on time can sour the relationship with employees and significantly damage a business, so employers must do payroll correctly. The date you will pay employees must be specified in their contract — this is law-binding. Failure to pay on time is a breach of contract, which entitles employees to claim compensation.

Missing payroll could also create trouble with Sars because you might miss the deadline for submitting Monthly Employer Declaration (EMP201) or payroll reports — which could incur penalties.

Why businesses miss payroll

Employers miss payroll deadlines because of insufficient funds, and mistakes in the payroll process.

One of the biggest challenges for businesses struggling to pay employees comes from cash flow problems, including:

Late payments from clients ;

Buying new equipment without considering the need to pay salaries;

Spending money to fulfil an order, but sales don’t happen; and

A hefty tax bill that needs to be paid.

Payroll process mistakes happen because businesses underestimate what it takes to run a payroll function effectively, efficiently and accurately. When unqualified staff run the payroll process, it increases the risk of non-compliance and other challenges down the line.

How to avoid missing payroll

To avoid problems with payroll deadlines, always issue and collect invoices on time and plan your cash flow. The sooner you identify problems, the more time you have to solve them.

Consider using a cash flow forecasting app, which allows you to update data regularly and plan scenarios (for example, what would happen if you delayed a certain payment?). If cash is still scarce, prioritise your most important suppliers, delay payments to others where possible and ask landlords and Sars for payment extensions.