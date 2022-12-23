Bonuses have never been more welcome, however they are paid out
Technically it’s a 13th cheque, but some companies now spread the payments out over the year to help staff make ends meet
23 December 2022 - 00:03
As economic headwinds and load-shedding take their toll, businesses are cutting the bonuses they pay to staff and in some cases are paying the extra money in instalments over the course of the year to help employees cope with the rising cost of living. ..
Bonuses have never been more welcome, however they are paid out
Technically it’s a 13th cheque, but some companies now spread the payments out over the year to help staff make ends meet
As economic headwinds and load-shedding take their toll, businesses are cutting the bonuses they pay to staff and in some cases are paying the extra money in instalments over the course of the year to help employees cope with the rising cost of living. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos