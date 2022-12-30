Call centre industry rings up rands as it creates work
30 December 2022 - 00:03 By THABISO MOCHIKO
The call centre industry, which hopes to employ half-a-million people by 2030, expects more foreign companies to outsource noncore functions to local businesses companies — despite the need to continuously provide backup power in South Africa...
