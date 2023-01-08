Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA
Next month staff at 21 companies will start a six-month pilot to test the viability of working shorter hours for the same pay
08 January 2023 - 00:00
As South Africans gird themselves to return to their jobs after the holiday break, a lucky few can look forward to working only four days a week — for the same pay as a five-day week. ..
Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA
Next month staff at 21 companies will start a six-month pilot to test the viability of working shorter hours for the same pay
As South Africans gird themselves to return to their jobs after the holiday break, a lucky few can look forward to working only four days a week — for the same pay as a five-day week. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos