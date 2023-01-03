Business

Just say no to meetings, Shopify tells employees

08 January 2023 - 00:00 By Matthew Boyle

..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. ‘The great breakup’: Women are ditching inflexible workplaces South Africa
  2. Don’t spy on employees to ensure they’re working, Microsoft says Business

Most read

  1. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa will have to reshuffle his nethers for a historic ... Opinion
  2. Reserve Bank gives Postbank another chance to get its house in order Business
  3. Four-day-week trial ushers in ‘the future of work’ for SA Business
  4. Just say no to meetings, Shopify tells employees Business
  5. There are clouds ahead, but there could be a silver lining Business

Latest Videos

Gwede wants his R1 million after defying critics and making it back into the ...
Reaction as Cyril Ramaphosa wins ANC election