Good and bad news for the mining industry
China reopens its economy, boosting demand for metals, but load-shedding gloom deepens
15 January 2023 - 00:00
The reopening of the Chinese economy is expected to boost demand for metals following strict Covid lockdowns, but analysts and industry players fear load-shedding will worsen this year and, combined with logistics problems, place the sector under greater pressure. ..
The reopening of the Chinese economy is expected to boost demand for metals following strict Covid lockdowns, but analysts and industry players fear load-shedding will worsen this year and, combined with logistics problems, place the sector under greater pressure.
