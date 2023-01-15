Minerals Council, Transnet back on track
Bulk mining companies and ports and rail operator agree they need to solve pressing infrastructure problems by working together
15 January 2023 - 00:00
The Minerals Council SA and Transnet said they are committed to co-operation after the poor performance of the state-owned rail and ports operator prompted the council to call for its top executives to quit...
