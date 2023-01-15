Nothing to crow about for fast-food outlets
Restaurant chains say load-shedding is severely impacting supplies of chicken and fries
15 January 2023 - 00:01 By THABISO MOCHIKO
As blackouts intensify, fast-food chains are experiencing a supply crunch of chicken, with Nandos warning of a threat to fresh food supply...
Nothing to crow about for fast-food outlets
Restaurant chains say load-shedding is severely impacting supplies of chicken and fries
As blackouts intensify, fast-food chains are experiencing a supply crunch of chicken, with Nandos warning of a threat to fresh food supply...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos