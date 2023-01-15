Tesla slashes prices to drive demand
15 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Tesla has slashed the prices of its electric vehicles in the US and Europe by as much as 20%, extending a strategy of aggressive discounting after missing Wall Street estimates for 2022 deliveries...
