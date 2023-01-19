Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class

The Acsiopolis precinct — pronounced (ak-shop-oh-liss) — is a one-stop shop for your lifestyle and corporate needs.

The precinct is home to 480 upscale @Sandton Apartments and a 561-room luxury @Sandton Hotel, along with world-class conferencing facilities.

Corporate guests and sport teams have access to several conference and event venues. The @Sandton Conference Centre has the capacity to host 300 people in a design-forward, contemporary atmosphere.

Recently, a few blue-chip companies selected Acsiopolis for their conferences, including the Competition Commission's annual conference, which attracted 500 attendees; Multichoice's Big Brother Titans media event for 120 people; and Joburg Tourism's World Association for Small & Medium Enterprises international conference. @Sandton Hotel was the hotel of choice for delegates from out of town.

With the beautiful view of Benmore Road in Sandton, the conferencing space can be divided into three distinct venues which open up to the spacious lobby and terrace, where tea breaks and light meals can be enjoyed.

There are also four boardrooms with seating capacities of between eight and 14 people, which are perfect for smaller gatherings.