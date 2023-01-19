Acsiopolis conference venues: where efficiency meets class
The @Sandton precinct has modern facilities and the latest technology for all your event or conference needs
The Acsiopolis precinct — pronounced (ak-shop-oh-liss) — is a one-stop shop for your lifestyle and corporate needs.
The precinct is home to 480 upscale @Sandton Apartments and a 561-room luxury @Sandton Hotel, along with world-class conferencing facilities.
Corporate guests and sport teams have access to several conference and event venues. The @Sandton Conference Centre has the capacity to host 300 people in a design-forward, contemporary atmosphere.
Recently, a few blue-chip companies selected Acsiopolis for their conferences, including the Competition Commission's annual conference, which attracted 500 attendees; Multichoice's Big Brother Titans media event for 120 people; and Joburg Tourism's World Association for Small & Medium Enterprises international conference. @Sandton Hotel was the hotel of choice for delegates from out of town.
With the beautiful view of Benmore Road in Sandton, the conferencing space can be divided into three distinct venues which open up to the spacious lobby and terrace, where tea breaks and light meals can be enjoyed.
There are also four boardrooms with seating capacities of between eight and 14 people, which are perfect for smaller gatherings.
The 80-seater auditorium, equipped with graded seating, excellent sound and electrical points for easy laptop charging, is what sets Acsiopolis apart from other venues in the area.
A range of tech and audiovisual demands are catered for including:
- Full HD projectors
- Built-in PA systems with microphones and wireless connectivity
- Seamless laptop connection
- High speed Wi-Fi
- Smart interactive TVs with built-in PC boards to easily access Windows applications
- Kandao 360º hybrid camera
- Wireless Conference Caller for external calls
The private conferencing facilities are available at a daily fee, which includes venue hire, standard conference equipment and refreshments.
Location is everything, and Acsiopolis checks all the boxes. The Sandton Gautrain Station, Benmore Shopping Centre, Nelson Mandela Square, Sandton City, and surrounding corporate offices are all a stone’s throw away.
Checking the load-shedding schedule has become a daily routine, much like checking our diaries every morning. But Acsiopolis has seamless transitions during load-shedding that are barely noticeable.
As a multi-use development, Acsiopolis is perfectly suited for conferences and meetings, with access to all the amenities of the @Sandton Hotel. Guests enjoy access to a private gym, clubhouse with a heated pool, a children's’ play area, a whisky and cigar lounge, a spa and the hotel’s restaurant, which includes an upmarket deli and retail offering.
Conferencing at Acsiopolis makes perfect sense: every need is met under one roof.
For more information go to Acsiopolis, visit @Sandton Apartments and @Sandton Hotel located at 5 Benmore Road, Benmore Gardens, Sandton, Johannesburg or call +27 (0) 11-440-1444 (apartments) and +27 (0) 11-395-4777 (hotel).
Follow us on Facebook: @SandtonApartmentsAndLifestyle and @atsandtonhotel and on Instagram: sandtonapts and sandtonhotel.
This article was paid for by Asciopolis.