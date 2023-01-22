Google parent to lay off 12,000 workers as AI focus intensifies
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By Reuters
Google parent Alphabet is cutting about 12,000 jobs, or 6% of its workforce, it said in a staff memo on Friday, as the technology sector reels from layoffs and companies stake their futures on artificial intelligence (AI)...
