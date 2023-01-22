Business

South African retailers brace for furniture boom

Youthful post-pandemic market to drive demand for fashionable items

22 January 2023 - 00:01 By Thabiso Mochiko

Semigration, new housing developments, home refurbishments and increasing competition from independent retailers are driving growth in the retail furniture industry. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Inside the KZN north coast development in Zimbali that features a R350m home Home & Gardening
  2. Residential property stock dips as more South Africans semigrate to the Cape News
  3. Why Gauteng and KZN families are packing for the Cape peninsula News

Most read

  1. Five tips to perfect your payroll system Business
  2. Get the blueprint for entrepreneurial success: win one of 101 bursaries Business Times
  3. ‘Dangerous’ if ANC, energy minister choose Eskom boss Business
  4. Tough times ahead as interest rates are likely to rise through the year Business
  5. Missed payroll? Sage shows you how to get back on track Business

Latest Videos

Final moments of Sheba the tiger before she was put down
Prison break attempt foiled by DCS officials