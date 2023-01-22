Spar hunts for CEO to clean up image
New boss will need to restore investors’ confidence after underperformance
22 January 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Spar Group is hunting for a new CEO to clean up the image of the food and building retailer, which admitted to irregular lending activities, and to restore investors’ confidence after years of underperformance compared to its peers. ..
