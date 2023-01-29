Coal export boost of 20% ‘achievable’ this year, say TRF and RBCT
Companies hope there will be no repeat of strike and derailments that plagued logistics last year
29 January 2023 - 00:00
Security is being beefed up on the railway line serving the Richards Bay Coal Terminal (RBCT) to fight cable theft, which together with a shortage of locomotives, a strike and a major derailment drove the terminal’s exports last year to the lowest in at least 30 years. ..
