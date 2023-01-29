New 1,000MW gas power plan for Coega
Project would cost R8bn, with construction expected to be completed in 2027
29 January 2023 - 00:00 By MAX MATAVIRE
The Coega Development Corporation (CDC), operator of the 9,000ha Coega special economic zone in Gqebehera, is seeking government authorisation for an environmental impact assessment (EIA) for a 1,000MW liquefied natural gas plant in the zone. ..
