Business

Adani’s $108bn crisis shakes investors’ faith in India

Foreign institutional investors pulled a net $2bn out of India’s stock market in three days

05 February 2023 - 00:00 By Michelle Jamrisko, Chris Kay and Ishika Mookerjee and Abhishek Vishno

Just 10 days ago, Gautam Adani and his sprawling energy-to-ports empire looked invincible. Now, a damning short-seller attack has left the billionaire battling the worst crisis of his corporate life — and is raising bigger, darker questions about India’s credibility as a global growth engine and a destination for international investors. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Renault-Nissan plan India reboot in test of reshaped alliance news
  2. India's EV dawn fans expectations fuel demand may peak early news
  3. Driving in Delhi: delighted by Indian city’s mystic charm, lawless streets Lifestyle

Most read

  1. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business
  2. Two-pot plan: the shake-up SA's failed retirement system desperately needs Business Times
  3. Eskom publishes ad for toughest job in the country Business
  4. SAM MKOKELI | Ramaphosa has to address nation in a sorry state Opinion
  5. R4bn wind farm in Mpumalanga set to come online in 2025: Seriti Business

Latest Videos

'We are mandated to get tourists to SA': Government on R1bn Tottenham Hotspur ...
Pupils overturn car at Ficksburg school after schoolmate’s ‘suicide’