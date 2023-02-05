Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen
Shares underpriced on JSE but company won't delist, says CEO Marani
05 February 2023 - 00:00
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani says listing on the Nasdaq would be a game changer for the company whose liquid helium plant in Virginia, Free State, came online last month, making South Africa one of eight countries to produce it...
Renergen CEO Stefano Marani says listing on the Nasdaq would be a game changer for the company whose liquid helium plant in Virginia, Free State, came online last month, making South Africa one of eight countries to produce it...
