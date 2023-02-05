Sibanye considers Free State uranium
The company says prices make it commercially viable to do so, but Solidarity says there's a lack of transparency
05 February 2023 - 00:00
A recovery in uranium prices was behind NYSE- and JSE-listed precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to study the viability of uranium mining at its Beatrix 4 Free State-based mine, it said. If approved, it will add to the diversification of its portfolio. ..
Sibanye considers Free State uranium
The company says prices make it commercially viable to do so, but Solidarity says there's a lack of transparency
A recovery in uranium prices was behind NYSE- and JSE-listed precious metals company Sibanye-Stillwater's decision to study the viability of uranium mining at its Beatrix 4 Free State-based mine, it said. If approved, it will add to the diversification of its portfolio. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Digital access for only R80
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Related articles
Most read
Latest Videos