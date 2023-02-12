Business

Call to cut levies

Consumer Goods Council urges the government to cut the price of diesel used for generators

12 February 2023 - 00:04

The Consumer Goods Council of South Africa (CGCSA), which represents food producers and retailers, has  asked minister of finance Enoch Godongwana for tax rebates on diesel due to the expense of running generators during load-shedding. ..

