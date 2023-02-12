Electricity minister will have final word, says Gungubele
Presidency says new ministry will oversee all efforts to deal with the energy crisis during national state of disaster
12 February 2023 - 00:07
The new ministry of electricity in the presidency will have singular authority and make the final decisions regarding South Africa’s electricity policy, according to minister in the presidency Mondli Gungubele...
