Business

Emigration threatens SA tax system: Standard Bank

12 February 2023 - 00:07 By Prinesha Naidoo

Renewed emigration by skilled and high-income earners poses a threat to South Africa’s fragile tax system, according to Standard Bank, the continent’s biggest bank. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

  1. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business
  2. Call to cut levies Business
  3. The SA Qualifications Authority is looking for a senior manager Careers
  4. SAM MKOKELI | How many cadres to change a light bulb? Opinion
  5. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...