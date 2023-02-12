Business

Eskom gives up hope on Exxaro coal contract

Power utility has paid R9.7bn in penalties after failing to take coal on schedule

12 February 2023 - 00:02
Khulekani Magubane Financial reporter

Eskom appears to have given up hope of renegotiating a long-term contract with Exxaro that cost it R9.7bn in penalties because the Medupi power station could not burn coal on schedule. Exxaro says no request for a new contract has been made by the utility. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.

Digital access for only R80



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Optimum upbeat about resumption of export allocation Business
  2. Minerals Council, Transnet back on track Business
  3. Good and bad news for the mining industry Business
  4. Rail halt is drag on sliding South African coal exports South Africa
  5. HLENGANI MATHEBULA | Nyati’s Eskom choir solo was off-key Opinion
  6. Exxaro makes the most of soaring coal prices Business

Most read

  1. Nasdaq listing would be game changer: Renergen Business
  2. Call to cut levies Business
  3. The SA Qualifications Authority is looking for a senior manager Careers
  4. SAM MKOKELI | How many cadres to change a light bulb? Opinion
  5. 'Why big miners want me out': Transnet boss Portia Derby Business

Latest Videos

CCTV of AKA's final happy moments with friends before shooting
FROM THE SCENE: Flowers laid at AKA's shooting site as father and friends speak ...