Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United
19 February 2023 - 00:02 By Archana Narayanan and Dinesh Nair
Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5bn (R108bn) opening bid for Manchester United, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant. ..
Qataris plan R108bn bid for Manchester United
Qatari investors are readying a roughly £5bn (R108bn) opening bid for Manchester United, people with knowledge of the matter said, ahead of what’s expected to be a fierce bidding war for the English football giant. ..
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos