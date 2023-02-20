Headline earnings fall for Amplats

It said the average rhodium price in 2022 was $15,465 an ounce, 23% lower than a year earlier, and palladium exchanged hands at $2,111 an ounce, or 12% below 2021’s average price.
Anglo American Platinum (Amplats), the world’s biggest platinum producer, declared a R9bn final dividend in 2022 after headline earnings fell on softer metal prices and a decline in sales volumes.
Amplats, which operates mines in South Africa and Zimbabwe, said the total dividend declared in 2022 was R30bn, or R115 a share, equal to a 62% payout of headline earnings. A year earlier the company paid R80bn in dividends to shareholders after declaring a total dividend of R300 a share.
“The company’s dividend policy targets a payout ratio of 40% of headline earnings. In line with our disciplined capital allocation framework, supported by the strong balance sheet, the board has declared a second half cash dividend of R9bn, or R34 per share, to our shareholders,” said the group.
Amplats said headline earnings, which measure a company’s earnings based on its core business activities, fell to R49bn in 2022 from R79bn a year earlier, resulting in headline earnings per share of R185.42.
“The decline in headline earnings reflects the 8% lower platinum group metals (PGM) dollar basket price of $2,551 and 26% lower sales volumes,” said the company.
Amplats said the prices of platinum, palladium and rhodium all peaked in March, a month after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, with palladium at a record high, “but these gains quickly dissipated”.
Amplats stands strong in demanding year
It said the average rhodium price in 2022 was $15,465 an ounce, 23% lower than a year earlier, and palladium exchanged hands at $2,111 an ounce, or 12% below 2021’s average price.
Amplats also said net deferred consideration remeasurements from the disposal of Rustenburg and Union mines and the acquisition of Mototolo mine were negative compared to the large increase in 2021 resulting from a change in economic and operating assumptions year on year.
The delay in the completion of the rebuild of the Polokwane smelter because of substandard materials and load-shedding, had resulted in total refined production of 3.8-million PGM ounces in 2022, with sales in line with refined production.
Amplats expected unit costs for 2023 to increase to between R16,800 and R17,800 a PGM ounce, or $990 to $1,050 per PGM ounce, due to high electricity, chemical, explosives, diesel and other imported input costs.
The company, which signed a five-year wage deal with organised labour last year, said increases in labour costs and electricity had been set at 6.5% and 18.7% for 2023.
“We have embedded inflated input costs, including an oil price of $100/barrel, into our unit cost guidance.
“Management is focused on delivering further cost efficiencies to remain resilient in a volatile operating and price environment.”
