Afrihost wins top award for best broadband internet service provider
The service provider offers high connectivity and fast, low-latency solutions to customers
Thanks to its excellent performance across a range of broadband solutions, Afrihost has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP).
The nominees were chosen based on the products and services they offer and the level at which they perform.
Afrihost proved to be a cut above the rest with its high connectivity performance and customer satisfaction levels.
Broadband solutions and happy customers
Afrihost's services include, but aren't limited to:
- Fibre,
- Fixed LTE,
- Fixed 5G,
- Asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL); and
- Mobile.
Having a wide product set can present many challenges to an ISP as they need to ensure high performance levels across a range of technologies and networks — while providing a centralised avenue for clients to interact with them.
At the same time, broadband ISPs must continue to innovate and provide new products at attractive prices in a highly competitive market.
Afrihost regularly takes the top spot in MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings
Afrihost has achieved this complex balance — satisfying its large customer base across numerous fibre, DSL and mobile networks.
Examples of Afrihost's performance can be seen in the quantitative and qualitative ISP research conducted by MyBroadband.
Afrihost regularly takes the top spot in MyBroadband customer satisfaction rankings, while its Analytico speed test results show it continuously offers fast, low-latency solutions to its users.
This is complemented by Afrihost regularly launching new products.
Recent examples of this include Air Mobile — a mobile virtual network operator running on the MTN network — and fixed 5G packages.
This is in addition to the broadband services it is well known for: fibre — on Openserve, Vumatel, Frogfoot and Octotel; and DSL on Openserve.
This article was sponsored by MyBroadband.