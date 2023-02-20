Afrihost wins top award for best broadband internet service provider

Thanks to its excellent performance across a range of broadband solutions, Afrihost has won the prestigious 2023 MyBroadband Award for Best Broadband Internet Service Provider (ISP).

The nominees were chosen based on the products and services they offer and the level at which they perform.

Afrihost proved to be a cut above the rest with its high connectivity performance and customer satisfaction levels.

Broadband solutions and happy customers

Afrihost's services include, but aren't limited to:

Fibre,

Fixed LTE,

Fixed 5G,

Asymmetric digital subscriber line (ADSL); and

Mobile.

Having a wide product set can present many challenges to an ISP as they need to ensure high performance levels across a range of technologies and networks — while providing a centralised avenue for clients to interact with them.

At the same time, broadband ISPs must continue to innovate and provide new products at attractive prices in a highly competitive market.