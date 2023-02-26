A ‘fraught’ Eskom cleanup
National Treasury has appointed an international consortium to advise on the future of the state-owned power utility — and it’s looking very much like privatisation
26 February 2023 - 00:03 By CAIPHUS KGOSANA and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
VGBE, a technical association of power plant operators, is leading an international consortium appointed by National Treasury to review Eskom’s coal-fired power plants and advise on operational improvements, a move some observers regard as a precursor to privatising its fleet...
