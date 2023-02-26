The Big Read
Doomsday plans well advanced
A total breakdown of the electricity grid is seen as unlikely but not impossible — so the motto among the country's crucial sectors is 'be prepared'
26 February 2023 - 00:01 By Dineo Faku, THABISO MOCHIKO and KHULEKANI MAGUBANE
Fears of a national blackout resurfaced this week as load-shedding intensified, but the telecom, retail, mining and financial services sectors have been working on scenario planning for a total grid collapse — in some cases for several years — to keep staff safe and services running...
