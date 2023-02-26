Outgoing Amplats CEO sets sights on leading a global mining company
Natascha Viljoen denies 'issues' in South Africa behind her move to US company
26 February 2023 - 00:00
Natascha Viljoen, Anglo American Platinum CEO, says she accepted a job at US-based gold company Newmont Corporation because it is in line with her ambition to lead a global mining company...
Outgoing Amplats CEO sets sights on leading a global mining company
Natascha Viljoen denies 'issues' in South Africa behind her move to US company
Natascha Viljoen, Anglo American Platinum CEO, says she accepted a job at US-based gold company Newmont Corporation because it is in line with her ambition to lead a global mining company...
Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.
You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.
Already subscribed? Sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Latest Videos