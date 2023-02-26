Scorn rains down on dim solar tax breaks
A household spending R150k on a solar system would save no more than R8k, one installer says
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By ARTHUR GOLDSTUCK
Solar power was given a high profile but scored low marks in finance minister Enoch Godongwana’s budget this week...
