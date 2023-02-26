Spur sees return to a taste for life
The company is benefiting from load-shedding and the end of Covid restrictions
26 February 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO
Load-shedding and the end of Covid-19 restrictions have benefited Spur Corp as more people are dining out, but the power supply crunch also means franchisees face higher costs. ..
