Business

Telecoms company focuses energy on blue-sky thinking

Blue Label says it will offer energy-generation systems on contract and innovative projects and services via Cell C

26 February 2023 - 00:00 By THABISO MOCHIKO

Blue Label Telecoms plans to sell inverters and generators on contract as the country grapples with blackouts. ..

Support the Sunday Times by buying a subscription.

You’ve always trusted us to help you navigate the world. Support the Sunday Times by becoming a premium member for only R80 (digital access) and keep the conversation going. You can cancel anytime.

Already subscribed? Sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@timeslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Related articles

  1. Cell C insists data deal is available after advertising regulator ruled against ... South Africa
  2. Load-shedding double whammy for some areas as mobile networks black out News
  3. Vodacom to open network to MVNOs Business

Most read

  1. A ‘fraught’ Eskom cleanup Business
  2. Central Energy Fund slams Eskom’s De Ruyter for ‘misleading’ statements in ... Business Times
  3. Doomsday plans well advanced Business
  4. The GCIS is looking for a chief director Careers
  5. REGISTER | Deloitte webinar to dissect Godongwana's budget Business Times

Latest Videos

Stationary trucks line the N2 highway between Empangeni and Richard's Bay
Bodycam footage shows arrest of alleged mass killer Keith Melvin Moses