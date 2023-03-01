Business

Harmony pursues gold and copper assets in Africa and Asia

01 March 2023 - 11:50
Dineo Faku Senior Reporter
Harmony Gold Mining Company is pursuing gold and copper opportunities in Africa and Asia.
Image: DADO RUVIC

Harmony Gold Mining Company is pursuing gold and copper value accretive merger and acquisition opportunities in Africa and Southeast Asia, the company said this week, as it posted a 6% increase in gold revenue for the half-year ended December 2022.

“We are looking at opportunities, and obviously they are all subject to non-disclosure agreements, so we cannot disclose what those are. At any point, we probably have 15 non-disclosure agreements going. There are so many. Before we look at anything, we sign non-disclosure agreements,” said CEO Peter Steenkamp.

Steenkamp was speaking to journalists at a media briefing before the company’s financial results presentation for the six months. Harmony, which operates gold mines in South Africa and the Wafi-Golpu copper-gold project in Papua New Guinea, recorded R22.7bn in gold revenue, up from R21.5bn a year earlier, and a 33% increase in its South African underground operating free cash flow to R1.85bn, driven by higher recovered grades. The group did not declare a dividend during the interim period. 

In December Harmony acquired Australia’s Eva Copper Project as part of its diversification into copper and was part of the global transition to a low-carbon economy. Steenkamp told journalists that after inheriting a feasibility study from the previous owner, Harmony was conducting its own.

“We are redoing that to make sure we are happy with it, and also to see what opportunities we can create. All of that should be finished by the end of the year, and obviously we have to take it to the board for approval.

The Eva project adds 1.718-billion pounds of copper and 260,000 ounces of gold to Harmony’s mineral reserves.

Steenkamp said: “It is an exciting project with a good ore body, a good jurisdiction and it is going to be a low-cost type of operation. It is a good mine to build. As far as the feasibility study is concerned, we are looking at all the options. There is a toolbox of potential funding mechanisms which we are looking at.”

TimesLIVE

