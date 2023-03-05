eMedia launches pay-TV service as rival MultiChoice expands
Viewers spoilt for choice as rivals battle for eyeballs
05 March 2023 - 00:00
JSE-listed group eMedia’s free satellite broadcasting platform Openview is expecting 45,000 subscriptions per month for its new pay-TV service, which will be launched tomorrow, as its rival MultiChoice inked a deal to expand its streaming platform. ..
