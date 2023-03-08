Telkom's budget-friendly business deals tailored for SA SMEs
With access to the digital ecosystem, SMEs can compete with big corporations on equal terms and access new markets
In the wake of another rate hike along with load-shedding, high fuel prices and a gloomy economic outlook, SA small and medium enterprises (SMEs) face serious headwinds.
The right connectivity solution is key to overcoming these challenges, in the ever-connected world they operate in.
“Many SMEs are starting 2023 in a crisis of confidence. While there’s no doubt of their anxiety, the key to succeeding in these difficult conditions is to have the best connectivity solutions at a cost-effective rate,” says Makgosi Mabaso, Telkom managing executive: home & business solutions.
“Digital, connected ecosystems allow SMEs to compete with big corporations on equal terms and access new markets.”
Mabaso says the current landscape inspired Telkom’s Back 2 Business deals, which were carefully crafted with the needs of SMEs in mind.
“Typically, SMEs overspend on digital solutions because offers are bundled in a way that supports the vendor’s bottom line, rather than service their customers effectively. Telkom is turning that mindset on its head by enabling SMEs to access products and services aligned with their business goals and budget.”
Digitalisation is one of the ways entrepreneurs can grow their businesses and create stable jobs— it’s vital for the country’s future they do soMakgosi Mabaso, Telkom managing executive, home & business solutions
Telkom Business’s innovative approach to helping SMEs succeed needs to be seen in the broader context of the SA economy, which has failed to create jobs and economic inclusion.
Globally, SMEs are seen as the engine of growth and create the majority of jobs. In countries that belong to the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development, for example, SMEs create 60%-70% of employment — and up to 60% of GDP.
By contrast, despite making up 98.5% of the economy, SA SMEs only contribute 28% of the jobs, according to a report by the Small Business Institute.
“Digitalisation is one of the ways entrepreneurs can grow their businesses and create stable jobs — it’s vital for the country’s future that they do so.
“Back 2 Business is Telkom's contribution, giving SMEs a solid foundation for a year of growth — against the odds.”
Whether you’re an entrepreneur on the move or looking to connect your office, Telkom Business will guide you with products that align with your business needs, while considering the SA economy climate.
This article was sponsored by Telkom.